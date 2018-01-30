Telangana to present budget in mid-March

By | Published: 9:34 pm 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will introduce its budget for 2018-19 in the State Legislative Assembly in mid-March. While the department-wise financial exercises will end in a couple of days, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hold an extensive meeting with all departments before finalising the budget allocations.

“The Chief Minister issued us necessary guidelines, and the allocations will be made as per the State government’s priority or flagship programmes,” Finance Minister Etela Rajender said on Tuesday.

He stated that a budget of Rs 1.49 lakh crore was presented in the State Legislative Assembly for the last fiscal of 2017-18 and the government spent most of its revenue receipts.

The Minister said the government sought funds to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore from the Central government in addition to the allocations made under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in its latest budget for 2018-19 scheduled to be introduced in the Parliament on Thursday.

The government also sought the Centre to realise promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, including tribal and horticulture universities, AIIMS, railway coach factory and steel factory at Bayyaram, among others, by making necessary budgetary allocations.