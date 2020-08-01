Telangana to procure 3.62 lakh tonnes rice pending from millers

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar instructed the officials to complete the procurement of about 3.62 lakh tonnes of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) or raw rice from millers. As against 31.61 lakh tonnes CMR to be collected from the the millers for Vaanakalam 2019-20 season, about 27.99 lakh tonnes rice has been already received.

The Minister also asked the authorities to procure 9.04 lakh tonnes of boiled rice pending from the millers as against 43.63 lakh tonnes for the Yasangi 2020-21 season. He emphasised the need to procure the pending rice varieties from the millers in the wake of the State governments’ requirements to meet the supplies to ration card holders. He pointed out that the State government was supplying double the quantity of ration rice to the beneficiaries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a review meeting with the officials here on Saturday, Kamalakar directed the authorities concerned to ensure that there was no shortage of rice to be supplied to the fair price shops in the State every month. He asserted that the necessary quantity of rice should supplied in advance considering Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to double the ration rice supplies to the ration card holders during the lockdown. He warned that any laxity will be considered severely. He also discussed on the Task Force activities and various other departmental activities to ensure transparency.

