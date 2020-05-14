Telangana to protect its water share in Krishna River: Govt Whip Prabhakar

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Government Whip and MLC Karne Prabhakar on Wednesday asserted that the TRS government would leave no stone unturned to safeguard the State’s interests in the wake of the AP government’s plan to lift water from the Srisailam project. He ridiculed the double standards of the opposition parties and advised them to come out with a clear-cut stand on the issue rather than resorting to cheap political stunts by staging protests.

Speaking to media, Prabhakar said the TRS had not changed its stand since the agitation for separate Telangana State and will not compromise with the State’s interests with regard to river water sharing. He said the party had opposed the project earlier and the State government will make all efforts to stall the project. He ridiculed the protests by the opposition parties and stated that the officials of Telangana government wrote to their AP counterparts on January 1 this year, objecting to the latter’s efforts to increase water lifting capacity of head regulators from 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs, but in vain.

Prabhakar alleged that the Congress leaders who hailed the increase in capacity of the head regulator in undivided AP, were now organising protests to gain some popularity among public. He recalled that senior Congress leaders and even the Ministers from Telangana offered puja and harathi when the then YS Rajashekhar Reddy government released water into Handri-Neeva compromising with the future of people in Telangana State.

“The Congress leaders who did not take up the cause of Telangana region in undivided Andhra Pradesh, have no moral right to blame the TRS government now. If they want any redemption, the Telangana Congress leaders should join the State government in the latter’s fight against the illegal project,” he said.

The Government Whip demanded that if the BJP had any commitment towards people of Telangana State, the BJP State leadership should convince the Centre to intervene and stop the project. He said the double standards of the BJP leaders were exposed as Telangana unit leaders were opposing the project and the party’s AP leaders were supporting it. He warned that none will be spared if they plan to work against the best interests of people of Telangana State.

