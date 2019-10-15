Telangana to regularise illegal layouts in ULBs

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday said it would permit regularisation of unapproved and illegal layouts in the newly constituted municipal corporations and municipalities, provided the applications meet certain criteria.

Orders for the regularisation scheme, the Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules-2019 for Newly Constituted Municipal Corporations and Municipalities, which that came into force on Tuesday, were issued by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department on Monday.

The government said the new rules and conditions would be applicable to all existing unapproved sub-division of plots, existing unapproved layouts or ventures promoted by land owners, private developers, firms, companies, property developers and societies where the plots have been sold by way of registered sale deeds on or before 30.03.2018.

Applications can be filed within 90 days from the date the rules have come into effect.

It was, however, made clear in the orders that the scheme would not be a free for all and was only intended to regulate unplanned development and would be applicable to all unapproved layouts which have clearances from the competent authorities. All such layouts should not violate the Urban Land Ceiling Act-1976 and AP Land Reforms (Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings ) Act-1973, and the land parcels on which the layouts were prepared should not have been entered in the Prohibitory Register of lands maintained by the Revenue Department. And in respect of Assigned Lands, prior clearance from the District Collector needs to be obtained by applicants.

