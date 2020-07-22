Telangana to release prisoners with good conduct

By | Published: 3:44 pm 3:46 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked the police department to release prisoners with good conduct on the occasion of this year’s Independence Day Celebrations.

He wanted the department to prepare a list for this purpose.

The Chier Minister held a meeting with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DG (Prisons) Rajiv Trivedi and DGP M Mahender Reddy at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday. The CM examined the guidelines pertaining to the release of the prisoners.

