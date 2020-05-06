Telangana to restrict movement of people from red zones

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: Stringent restrictions will be implemented on movement of people between red zones and the rest of the State to prevent spread of coronavirus in the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wedneseday directed the officials concerned to deploy special officers who should work in coordination with the local authorities to bring the situation under control.

The State government has identified that the districts of Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Vikarabad were contributing to about 66 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the State.

Under these circusmtances, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to lay special focus on these districts and identify persons with coronavirus symptoms. Tests will be conducted on people who have symptoms and those found positive will be sent to quarantine.

“Secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients should also be tested and sent to quarantine if they test positive. It is important that movement of people is restricted from these districts to the rest of the State and vice versa to prevent the spread of the disease. Special officers, from both IAS and IPS, should be deployed besides officials from the Health department to take measures and contain the spread of coronavirus,” the Chief Minister said.

Observing that Kurnool and Guntur districts in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh were registering large number of COVID-19 cases, Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to constantly monitor the situation in these districts and take necessary precautionary measures in the border villages of Telangana State. He reiterated that the deadly virus can be stopped only by restricting movement of people in a stringent manner.

Health Minister Eetala Rajender, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary for Health A Shanthi Kumari, Principal Secretaries S Narsing Rao and Ramakrishna Rao and other officials participated in the review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan.

