Telangana to revive Centre for Palm products

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Gangula Kamalakar has said that the State government will plant 30 lakh toddy palm trees in the State to encourage toddy collection and other related business.

He was answering a question raised by members in the legislative council on Monday.

Giving details of the steps initiated by the State government to revive the Centre for Palm Products at Nandanam village in Bhongir mandal of Yadadri district, the Minister said the government will improve the facility and had alloted Rs 25 crore for the development of toddy industry during 2020-21. He said the government conducted a training camp to impart skills in making palm leaf based products in Jangaon and also provided training for young toddy tappers in Rampachodavaram and in Kerala.

Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud adding to that has said that there are 2.30 lakh directlydepending on toddy tapping whereas the whole number depending on the toddy and related works could be more than 15 lakh. “After the formation of theState government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for anyone who accidentally dies while collecting toddy and a pension of Rs 2,000 to toddy tappers. We have also brought Neera Policy and soon there will be Neera centres in every district in addition to the one near Necklace road, ” he said. MLC Gangadhar Goud suggested the government to bring the subject of toddy under Excise ministry rather than in BC ministry.

