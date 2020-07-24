Telangana to scale up Covid-19 testing capacity

By | Published: 12:39 am 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The State has decided to scale up its Covid-19 testing capacity to 25,000 samples per day soon.

At present, all private labs, rapid tests at primary healthcare facilities and PCR tests at Government laboratories combined are able to conduct Covid-19 tests on 15,000 swab samples in a day.

“In the coming weeks, the testing of samples will be enhanced to 20,000 and then to 25,000 swab samples per day,” Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. G Srinivas Rao told the media here on Thursday.

Earlier, stating that there were clear indications of the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus among the community in the State, officials urged the general public to be very cautious in the next four to five weeks, which they said would go a long way in containing the transmission of Covid-19.

“The SAR-CoV-2 virus has gone into the community. It’s difficult to figure out where and how the virus is spreading because it is invisible. Despite such challenges, the State government is pulling out all stops to contain Covid-19. Adopting masks, hand washing and physical distancing in every aspect of life is mandatory,” Dr Rao said.

“The weather has started to change and there will be a rise in seasonal ailments along with Covid-19. The next four to five weeks are crucial for the State in its fight against Covid-19,” he added.

Another concerning aspect of the ongoing pandemic, he said, was that Covid-19 infections had started to increase in small towns and districts of the State.

“A large number of people travel to Hyderabad from districts and back on a daily basis. As a result, small towns and erstwhile district headquarters have witnessed a rise in Covid-19 infections,” he added.

Meanwhile, Director of Medical Education Dr. K Ramesh Reddy urged people with no symptoms not to line up in front of primary health centres for rapid antigen tests.

“We have come across instances where people with no symptoms are bragging about undergoing tests on multiple occasions. They must realise that due to such behaviour, they are robbing deserving patients from undergoing the Covid-19 tests at the right time,” Dr. Reddy said.

