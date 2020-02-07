Telangana to set up 55 Gram Nyayalayas for speedy justice to rural poor

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: To provide speedy and easy access to justice through a cost-effective forum for the poor living in villages, the State government will set up 55 Gram Nyayalayas or village courts across the State. Orders were issued to this effect a couple of days ago, giving approval for appointment of a Gram Nyayadhikari in the cadre of Junior Civil Judge or Judicial Magistrate of First Class along with four other staff members.

The Gram Nyayalayas are being established as per the Supreme Court orders under Gram Nyayalayas Act of 2009. As against a target of over 5,000 such Gram Nyayalayas, less than 250 are functioning across the country. Sources said that following establishment of the new Gram Nyayalayas, the State government will soon submit an affidavit in this regard to the Supreme Court on Monday.

As per the Act, Gram Nyayalayas will function as mobile village courts with an aim to provide inexpensive and speedy justice to people in rural areas at their doorsteps. They will exercise the powers of both criminal and civil courts. All the staff especially Gram Nyayadhikari will be appointed by the State government in consultation with the High Court on a contract basis.

Further, the Gram Nyayalaya will try to settle the disputes as far as possible by bringing about conciliation between the parties involved, with the help of the conciliators. While these Nyayalayas will not be bound by the rules of evidence provided in the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, they will be guided by the principles of natural justice and subject to any rule made by the High Court.

