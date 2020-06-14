Telangana to set up isolation facilities in all districts for Covid patients

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: In a step that could go a long way in tackling the coronavirus pandemic in Telangana, the State government is in the process of setting up isolation centres for Covid-19 patients in all the district hospitals.

Senior health officials privy to the details said the Health Minister, Eatala Rajender, is keen on ensuring judicious management of hospital facilities and resources across the State to ensure there is no unnecessary clogging of healthcare services at tertiary Covid-19 hospitals like Gandhi Hospital, which provides care for critically ill Covid patients.

With no indications of the Covid-19 infections in Telangana hitting a plateau in the epidemic curve, the health officials are in the process of expanding and readying healthcare facilities, which are equipped with intensive care units in districts. Such facilities will have an immediate impact on Gandhi Hospital where speciality doctors can focus on providing critical care to Covid-19 cases.

Typically, 15 to 20 per cent of the Covid-19 positive cases suffer from severe symptoms like Dyspnoea (difficulty in breathing), SpO2 (Oxygen Saturation) of less than 93 per cent while 5 per cent require critical care like ventilator support. To reach-out to such Covid-19 positive cases in time, health authorities have framed Covid-19 hospital management plan to manage positive patients effectively and reduce pressure at tertiary level hospitals.

The district hospitals will have special Covid corners, facility for sample collection and isolation wards to keep such patients. Covid-19 positive cases where patients are more than 60 years of age or persons with co-morbid or pre-existing conditions will be shifted to special isolation wards within the hospital, senior doctors said.

Six facilities have been identified for such isolation facilities including district hospitals in Karimnagar, Khammam, government general hospitals of Suryapet, Siddipet, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar, which already have ICU facilities. Others which have similar facilities in the coming weeks include MGM Warangal, Government General Hospital in Nizamabad, RIMS Adilabad and the district hospital in King Koti, which is already providing Covid-19 specialised care.

Together, these healthcare facilities are expected to provide access to anywhere between 700 and 800 additional isolation beds and another 200 beds that have ICU facility like ventilators. The authorities said that such centres will have enough stock of sample collection kits, N95 masks, PPE, and other disposables, in addition to monitors, ventilators and BiPAP machines for Oxygen support.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .