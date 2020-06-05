Telangana to shield health staff

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:46 am

Hyderabad: In a vital move aimed at protecting both healthcare workers and non-Covid patients from being exposed to the coronavirus pandemic, a batch system is being introduced in government hospitals in Telangana.

The system will have one batch reporting for duty while the other goes into a seven-day quarantine after duty.

The State government has issued revised guidelines on this to all government hospitals under the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP), with the move primarily being aimed at reducing coronavirus infections among healthcare workers while they provide treatment to non-Covid patients.

DME Dr. K Ramesh Reddy, who is also Commissioner of TVVP, has accordingly issued the fresh guidelines and instructions to superintendents of these government hospitals. “These measures are important for taking care of our staff, who are working non-stop ever since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out,” he said.

The DME has directed superintendents to divide the faculty, PGs, paramedical and outsourcing staff involved in patient care equally into two batches. One batch will go for quarantine of seven days while the second batch joins duties. When the first batch joins duties after seven days, then the second batch will go for a quarantine of seven days.

Institutional heads have been instructed to prepare the list of the batches and see to it that all healthcare workers are on duty. The batch which is not in quarantine should be further divided so that shifts are maintained and patient care is not affected.

“No leaves will be permitted during this period. It’s time for all of us to collectively gear up for facing the situation and see to it that we provide proper care for patients,” Dr. Reddy said.

If any staff member develops Covid-19 symptoms, they should immediately be isolated and tested. If found positive, they should be sent for treatment and a replacement will be drawn from the quarantined staff pool, he said.

“The institution head should make available adequate PPE and masks and assign one of the senior RMOs to monitor it closely. There should not be any scope for complaints of non-availability of PPE and masks,” the DME added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .