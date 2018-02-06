Telangana to showcase heritage at Janadriyah

By | Gulf Correspondent | Published: 1:13 am

Riyadh: Telangana is all set to showcase its culture and heritage at Saudi Arabia’s flagship 18-day cultural festival Janadriyah. The Telangana pavilion will be part of Indian presentations of its culture and science. India is the Guest of Honour country for this year’s Janadriyah festival.

The Telangana pavilion will, on two days February 17 and 18, display its culture and heritage. Prominent among these will be a replica of the famous Charminar while Telugu girl students of Riyadh will present Batukamma festival with songs and dances. The festival will begin this Wednesday.

The Indian government has planned an elaborate display of Indian culture and sciences through an enriching mix of old and new, from Bollywood to traditional culture, folk arts and the country’s state-of-the-art technological capabilities. The Indian embassy here has also made elaborate arrangements to show traditional costumes of different Indian States as well as the country’s socio-cultural heritage, folklore, traditional costumes, and foods.

Janadriyah, Saudi Arabia’s prestigious event that promotes the rich cultural heritage of the country, showcases its various traditions and life styles. The 18-day cultural festival will be held under the patronage of King Salman at Janadriyah, on the outskirts of the nation’s capital Riyadh.

Sushma Swaraj, India’s Minister of External Affairs will lead the country’s delegation for the inauguration of the festival.

Details of India’s and Telangana’s participation in the festival were announced here on Sunday by the visiting Minister of State of External Affairs Gen V K Singh. He addressed a joint press conference with Saudi Arabia’s Minister for National Guard and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the festival, Prince Khalid Bin Ayyaf.

Gen Singh said that it was a pride moment for India to be invited as the Guest of Honour country for the prestigious Saudi national festival.

“We greatly value our close and deep rooted and strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia. This relationship got further impetus and new direction after the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kingdom in 2016,” he added.

He said India’s participation in Janadriyah is expected to take bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia to new heights.

Nine cultural troupes, under the aegis of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations will visit Saudi Arabia to perform during the festival including presentations on Gujarati, Manipuri, Punjabi and Rajasthani folk arts and dance forms such as Kathakali and traditional martial arts such as Kalalaripayattu. Also making their presence felt will be yoga sessions while several Bollywood movies are scheduled to be screened.

On the festival sidelines, several Indian businesses are set to make their presence felt through information sessions and promotion activities.