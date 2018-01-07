Telangana to spend over Rs 375 cr on police infra

By | Published: 12:27 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: As part of the State government’s efforts to modernise its police department by providing better infrastructure, Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Limited (TSPHCL) is constructing offices in 13 districts and two commissionerates at a cost of over Rs 375 crore.

Of the Rs 375 crore, works on the offices, and two Commissionerates at Ramagundam and Siddipet — at a cost of around Rs 225 crore — are under way at a brisk pace. Tenders are yet to be called for other works, amounting to Rs 19 crore, an official said.

Estimates have been prepared for 52 works at a cost of Rs 131 crore. Each office would come up on over 25 acres where buildings for armed reserve headquarters, offices of Superintendent of Police and Additional SP, barracks and parade grounds would be built. These buildings would be called Integrated Police Buildings because offices related to all wings of the police department would be set up at one place.

For the 2017-18 fiscal, the government sanctioned Rs 93.07 crore for building new police stations and staff quarters at 116 locations. Of this, the government allocated Rs 43 crore so far.

The Corporation has taken up 74 works, worth Rs 43 crore, and plans have been chalked out to call for tenders for 42 works at a cost of over Rs 60.65 crore. Construction of front offices and police training centres is under way, the official said. TSPHCL is building the office of Warangal Police Commissionerate at a cost of over Rs 50 crore, the official said.

The Corporation came into existence in August 2015 with an objective of constructing buildings for police stations, commissionerates, prisons, and fire and disaster management departments.

It built 22 police stations in the city and 16 in Cyberabad at a cost of about Rs 60 crore, he added.

In addition to swanky buildings, police personnel in the districts would also be getting new vehicles shortly. Corporation Chairman Damoder Koleti said the works of 15 offices would be completed within two years.