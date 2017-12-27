Telangana to spend Rs 10,000 cr on bettering infra

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:36 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Telangana plans to spend about Rs 10,000 crore on improving the social infrastructure to enable Hyderabad continue to remain attractive for investments, said Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

The government will deal sternly with illegal layouts to protect consumers’ interests, he said, asking the builder community to adhere to building norms. He also said the State will make the RERA Authority operational at the earliest.

He launched a white paper on Telangana’s real estate sector titled ‘Telangana — The New Face of India’s Growth Story’, brought out by industry body Telangana Real Estate Developers Association and real estate consultancy JLL India.

Hyderabad, with commercial space absorption pegged at over 7 million sft for 2017, is next only to Bengaluru. It has made rapid progress in real estate in the last three years, mainly aided by proactive and industry-friendly policies of the government. Several Fortune 500 companies are choosing to be in Hyderabad, said Sandi Patnaik, managing director of JLL India, Hyderabad.

Telangana will continue to be among the top two States in terms of being proactive and ease of doing business, he said. Treda president P Ravinder Rao said the government has taken many steps to rekindle growth in the real estate market.