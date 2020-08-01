Telangana to start online auditing of gram panchayat funds from Aug 3

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: The online auditing of funds utilised by the gram panchayats is all set to begin in the State from August 3. The State government made all arrangements including training of required personnel and is ready to commence the auditing as mandated by the Centre to enable the State receive the 15th Finance Commission funds.

In all, Telangana State has 12,769 gram panchayats in 542 mandals. The online auditing will commence in about 3,830 gram panchayats in the first spell and later will be extended to other gram panchayats. About 350 auditing officers have been trained for online auditing and around 336 auditors will participate in the first spell of online auditing scheduled to conclude on October 31.

The officials of Panchayat Raj and Audit departments have already issued necessary guidelines and prepared an action plan to work in coordination with each other. The panchayat secretaries have been already informed about the online auditing and were instructed to provide necessary information as well as clarifications wherever necessary.

The 15th Finance Commission has made it mandatory for the gram panchayats to complete online auditing to receive further funds for development activities in rural local bodies. It has sought all the State governments to complete online auditing of at least 20 per cent gram panchayats in their respective States, before October end.

However, Telangana State which has already introduced e-office system in a major step towards paperless administration, decided to conduct online auditing in 30 per cent of its gram panchayats before the deadline.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .