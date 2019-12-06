Telangana to step up power generation

By | Published: 12:18 am 1:32 am

Hyderabad: In a major move to add an additional 320 MW of power generation in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday announced that a barrage would be constructed at Dummugudem for hydel power generation and to store Godavari River water.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to make the necessary arrangements to lift 3 TMC from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to Mid Manair Dam. He also instructed the officials to prepare estimates for these two works and invite tenders for the same by this month end. Besides, he also instructed the officials to invite tenders immediately for supply of additional TMC of water to Mallanna Sagar and to complete the residual works in the Sri Seetharama Project. He wanted works on Kanthanapally Barrage to be completed by March end.

The Chief Minister was addressing a high level review meeting on irrigation project at Pragathi Bhavan here. Chandrashekhar Rao also called for a comprehensive Irrigation policy for the State.

“There is adequate Godavari water available at Dummugudem, with water flowing for 150 days a year. There is an opportunity to generate hydel power at Dummugudem,” he said.

Taking these advantages into consideration, Chandrashekhar Rao decided to construct a barrage to store 37 TMC of water and set up a Hydel Power Plant to generate 320 MWs of power. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to design the barrage in such a way that it requires less land and to stop and store the water in the river itself. He wanted the officials to finalise the design at the earliest and invite tenders as early as possible.

The Chief Minister also decided that 3 TMC would be lifted daily from Kaleshwaram project to Mid Manair from next year and from there, lift 2 TMC of water to Mallanna Sagar. Presently, 2 TMC is being lifted from Kaleshwaram project to Mid Manair. It is estimated that to lift 3 TMC to Dummugudem and Mid Manair, the cost would be around Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 14,000 crore. Chandrashekhar Rao decided to get approval for these works in the next Cabinet meeting.

Stating that the Irrigation department should work as one entity regardless of major, medium or minor irrigation categories, the Chief Minister wanted the State to be divided into 6 to 7 Irrigation Zones with each zone headed by an Engineer-in-Chief as in-charge. “The E-in-C should supervise and monitor all the irrigation projects, works and schemes,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao wanted all the key irrigation officials in the State to hold a workshop and finalise a comprehensive Irrigation Policy for the State. The Chief Minister suggested that the proposed workshop should work out an inventory of irrigation projects, reservoirs, canals, lifts, tanks with all the details in the State. All the manuals and strategies to manage the projects, reservoirs, canals, lifts and tanks should also be finalised at the workshop, he said.

Stating that funds required for the Irrigation sector would be allocated in the State Budget, the Chief Minister instructed the officials from power utilities to supply power for the proposed Hydel Power Plant at Dummugudem and to lift 3 TMC of water from Kaleswaram. He also wanted availability of additional Impellers, pump sets and power transformers at all the project sites. Once the Irrigation policy, inventory and management strategy are finalised, a State level Irrigation conference will be held.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to prepare an alternative plan to supply water to Nagarjunasagar ayucut when there was not much flow in Krishna River. Since Mid Manair gets 3 TMC of water, water availability would be plenty. He suggested filling up of Baswapur Reservoir with water from Kaleswaram project to facilitate release to Shamirpet, Musi River, Asif Nahar and bypass Udaya Samudram and link with Panagal stream. From there, the water can be supplied straight to Nagarjuna Sagar through online reservoir Pedda Devulapalli, he said.

The Chief Minister also suggested that irrigation engineers and irrigation officials visit these places to inspect and get themselves acquainted with the plan.

Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, TS Genco Transco Chairman Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Secretary Smita Sabharwal, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy, MLAs Bajireddy Goverdhan, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, E-in-Cs Muralidhar Rao, Hariram, Venkateswarlu, B Nagender Rao, CEs, SEs, Genco Director Venkatrajam, Transco Directors Suryaprakash, and OSD Sridhar Deshpande and others participated in the meeting.

