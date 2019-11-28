Telangana to stock up on fertilizer for rabi season

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: To avoid shortage of fertilisers during the Yasangi (rabi) season, the State government decided to acquire about 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers in December. Officials were directed to transport fertilisers from nearby ports and store about 1.05 lakh metric tonnes before November-end.

At a review meeting here on Wednesday, Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi asked the officials to prepare an action plan for the procurement, transportation and distribution of fertilisers for the Yasangi season. He reiterated that farmers should not face any difficulty in fertiliser supplies unlike in the recent kharif season, where there was a shortage due to sudden demand for fertilisers in Karimnagar, Mancherial and Khammam, following delayed monsoon. “Officials must coordinate with the marketing and warehousing departments, to allocate adequate storage space for fertilisers in advance,” he said.

Agriculture Commissioner Rahul Bojja asked the officials concerned to coordinate with the Railways authorities to ensure availability of adequate rakes to transport fertilisers from the ports of Gangavaram and Visakhapatnam as per the demand estimations prepared for the season. He wanted them to arrange transport facility for fertilisers from rake points in the State to the godowns. TS Markfed chairman Loka Bapu Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter