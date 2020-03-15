Telangana to study Delhi model of Schools

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday said the State government was keen on studying the Delhi model of government schooling.

The efforts of Education Department, at the initial stage itself, were however, dubbed as a move to close down government schools in the State, she said.

Replying to discussion on demands for grants for school, higher and technical education in the State Assembly, she said the government was willing to study the Delhi Model, and even initiated a process to start a pilot project in GHMC area. A team of officials were to visit Delhi and submit a report. “The very next day there were reports in the media that the government is planning to close down hundreds of schools,” she said.

Asking legislators from all political parties to understand the futility of keeping schools with least students strength if they want quality education that requires substantial expenditure, Sabitha Indra Reddy said: “Even though we have not taken any decision on introducing Delhi Model in Telangana, we have not dropped the idea either.” She said any decision with regard to rationalisation of schools, and the Delhi Model would be taken only after all political parties were consulted at a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Reiterating government’s resolve to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the State, she said the government would also consider the demand for implementation of Right To Education Act in the State. The State government would soon appoint Vice Chancellors to all universities in the State, she said and added that a search committee had been appointed for the purpose. She said State government would also consider opening more Agriculture Polytechnic colleges as demanded by the Opposition members.

