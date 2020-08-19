Water row: Telangana to take AP to task at Council meet

By | Published: 11:34 pm 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Telangana will be taking a tough stand in rebutting the ‘meaningless’ objections being raised by Andhra Pradesh in respect of the usage of Godavari and Krishna river waters, in the Apex council meeting slated to be held on August 25.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who held a detailed review meeting on the issue here at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, asked officials to prepare themselves with relevant details to effectively rebut the charges being levelled against Telangana.

Welcoming the Union Government’s decision to convene the Apex Council meeting, Chandrashekhar Rao, asked the officials to prepare a document with comprehensive details.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) late in the night, Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear that the State would clear all doubts raised over utilisation of river waters.

Telangana would also utilise the opportunity to raise its objections over the “unauthorised” usage of water by Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister also decided to write a letter to the Centre expressing acceptance to participate in the Apex Council meeting. In the letter, issues to be incorporated in the Agenda would also be listed.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to clarify all the issues raised by AP Government and Centre at the Council meeting. He asserted that there were no new projects in the State, but only the projects approved in the united Andhra Pradesh were redesigned to suit to the needs of Telangana State.

The meeting decided that the State’s argument with proofs should be placed before the Apex Council. Details of when the projects were sanctioned, money spent on these projects by the time of formation of the Telangana State, land acquisition, allocation of water etc.

Chandrashekhar Rao said it should be explained effectively to the Apex Council that Telangana was executing projects in tune with the Bachawat Tribunal Award.

It was decided to oppose and register objections over enhancing the capacity of Pothireddy Padu as well as the new Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project taken up by Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister was of the view that officials should take the AP government for task for illegally utilising water from Godavari and Krishna rivers in contravention of the Tribunal Award. He also made it clear that the “objections raised by AP Government and the Centre have no meaning and were baseless”, the note said. The Chief Minister recalled that several complaints were lodged in the past on injustices being meted out to Telangana State.

Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Water Resources Advisor SK Joshi, State Planning Commission Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar, State Rythu Bandhu Samithi President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC Subhash Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Water Resources Development) Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary to CM S Narsing Rao, E-in-C Nagender Rao, Senior Advocate Sri Ravinder Rao and others participated.

