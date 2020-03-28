Telangana to take over private medical colleges in a week

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: Preparations are on to take control of all private medical colleges in Telangana and use them to treat coronavirus cases.

Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the State government has the authority to take control of private medical establishments for providing medical facilities during a pandemic.

At a meeting with managements of the private medical colleges on Friday, Health Minister Etela Rajender urged them to take necessary measures to improve their facilities, including attached teaching hospitals, and hand them over to the Health Department.

“We are grateful to all private medical colleges who have come forward to help us in providing healthcare facilities to Covid-19 positive patients,” he said.

No OPs

The Minister also requested these colleges to stop all outpatient services in tertiary hospitals that are attached to them from Monday and allocate all their resources for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

“In another week, the private medical colleges must be ready to receive Covid-19 patients,” he said.

Rajender promised the healthcare workers from these colleges enough supply of Personnel Protection Equipment (PPE), N95 masks etc that are needed while providing care to Covid-19 patients.

“We will provide enough passes for free travel and are also ready to provide transport and food facilities to all healthcare workers at the private medical colleges. If the managements can provide such facilities on their own, then the government will pay for it by releasing adequate funds,” he said.

Next week important

The next one week will be crucial for Telangana as the 14-day incubation period since the cancellation of all international flights will come to an end, he said.

“All international arrivals were stopped on March 22 and in a week or so, the 14-day incubation period of many passengers who reached the State from affected countries will come to an end. We will get a fair idea of the number of Covid-19 that we have to deal with,” he said.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has always believed in proactive measures and that’s the reason why preparation is ongoing to check the possibilities of a spike in the cases of Covid-19.

“We are in the process of converting Gandhi Hospital and King Koti Areas Hospitals into coronavirus-only hospitals. We have access to 7,000 isolation beds and if we include private medical colleges, the number of isolation beds available to us will be around 10,000 in the entire State,” he said. There are 700 ICU beds and another 190 ventilators available for immediate use at various healthcare facilities.

Covid-19 patients to be discharged

Interacting with the media, Rajender said from Saturday, some of the Covid-19 patients who have fully recovered will be discharged from Gandhi Hospital. “None of the positive patients who are under our care have so far needed ICU or ventilator support. All of the patients are in stable condition and have recovered,” he added.

