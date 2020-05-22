Telangana to take up full-scale crop enumeration

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday called for a full-scale crop enumeration beginning this Vaanakalam season and instructed the Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) to start gathering data from every single cent of land in the State under cultivation.

Calling for cluster-wise farmers’ meetings to commence within the next three to four days, the Chief Minister said officials must explain to farmers about the changing crop pattern. He wanted that all Ministers, MLAs, ZP Chairpersons, Single-Window Chairpersons, MPTCs and sarpanches to attend these meetings.

He directed the officials concerned to transport a sufficient amount of seeds to the villages as per the cropping plan that will spell out exactly the extent and type of crop to be taken up in a particular village. Asking the Seed Development Corporation to take the lead, he said the corporation must speak with seed-producing companies in advance and keep the stocks ready.

Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that the government’s aim was to transform farmers into a cohesive force with the help of the Rythu Bandhu Samithis. “These organisations must help farmers at every stage of the farming activity and particularly act as a coordinator when the farmers take their produce to markets to sell,” he said. The Chief Minister suggested that the samithi members travel extensively for a month to create awareness among farmers. Vehicles would be provided for the samithi presidents to travel around.

He suggested that farmers consider crops based on demand and quality. “Very soon, the government will set up an Agricultural Produce Market Committee and a committee for Research and Analysis. These committees will inform farmers about the best variety and also the market situation elsewhere,” he said. He reiterated that farmers should take up maize cultivation in Yasangi rather than in Vaanakalam which will double their income from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. He made it clear that Telangana required 25 lakh tonnes of maize and that Yasangi crops would be sufficient.

According to a survey, a majority of farmers have welcomed the regulated farming concept, the Chief Minister said. “This is a very good sign. The government will back such farmers. The government has spent thousands of crores and completed several projects. There will be bumper crops, and the farmers will only benefit when the produce gets a better price,” he explained.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshewar Reddy, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy and others came forward to build rythu vedikas. The Chief Minister then ordered the completion of work on all such vedikas in the 2,602 clusters. He said every vedika must have an office for the AEO, a computer and video conferencing facilities. He suggested naming such facilities after donors or the names suggested by them.

