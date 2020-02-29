Telangana to unveil internship portal soon

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: To provide a level-playing field to students in Telangana, the government is planning to launch a portal for internship soon. The portal, according to a top official of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), will provide an opportunity to each and every student to apply for internship of their choice. On the other end, it will provide a platform for companies to display their internship requirements.

Speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce’s Start Up Connect 2020, TSCHE Vice-Chairman V Venkata Ramana said, “The government is keen on improving quality of education in the State. We are looking at setting up an internship portal for TS students so that anyone from Telangana can apply for an internship in the State. We are looking at revamping curriculum to suit the needs of the changing times. We plan to invite private players to set up universities in the State and these will be focused on niche areas like women studies, defence, skill development and AI/ML among others.”

Ramana added the Government has already given the letter of intent (LoI) to nine private universities recently and it is also keen on increasing girl strength in higher education.

The event also had SEBI CGM Jeevan Sonparote who spoke about how the Securities and Exchange Board of India has been supporting SMEs since 2012. “We have many investor platforms which the startups can utilise to raise capital and we are looking for suggestions on the regulation and development of how we can improve our offering,” he said.

