‘Telangana Today’ makes a difference for this school

Jogulamba Gadwal: Generous hands have no borders and have their own ways of reaching the needy. This has been proved correct after Telangana Today’s story — Alumni go all out to help alma mater in Thimmajipally of Gadwal — published on February 25, 2019, about how the former students of a village’s Government Upper Primary School have been doing everything in their capacity to save their school and develop it, reached as far as the United Kingdom.

Thanks to the readers of ‘Telangana Today’, who have conveyed the message to generous souls, who have abundantly donated to the school in cash and kind, so that the children of Thimmajipally Government Upper Primary School in Waddepally mandal enjoy the same facilities that one can see in corporate schools.

According to the information received by the newspaper, Venkat, president of Rotary Club of Secunderabad Cantonment and UK-based Mohan, who is running ASHA Foundation and is also the founder of NV Lakshmi Foundation (named after his departed wife), have donated 50 desk benches, 5 tables for teachers, computer along with a printer, eight fans, 2,000 notebooks and other stationery, Rs 15,000 for purchasing library books, Rs 10,000 for constructing wash area with taps and for buying equipment for sports and games. The donations said to have come during the summer vacation.

Recently, District Collector K Sasanka also sanctioned Rs 8 lakh for the construction of a compound wall around the school and two restrooms for girls and two for boys. The works are under progress.

Gouenti Veeresh, an alumnus of the school who is preparing for Civils, thanked ‘Telangana Today’ for its support for the cause of the school, which has become famous for the collective administration of the entire village, including the school management committee, parents and former students who have ensured that no child from the school is enrolled in private schools for the past five years or so.

However, as the digital equipment was being fixed in the classrooms, the former students are requesting the government to construct at least four more rooms in the school. Twelve children of Class IV of the school secured admission in Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions this year, which has become a major concern for the former students to retain the students.

However, they are hoping to get more students from nearby villages to join this upper primary school as the closest high school also achieved good results in the recent SSC exams. There is just a single full-time teacher, four volunteering teachers appointed by villagers and three new Vidya Volunteers appointed by the District Administration at the Thimmajipally Upper Primary School.