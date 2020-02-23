Telangana: Toddler, youth drown

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Adilabad: Two persons, including a toddler, drowned in two different incidents in Adilabad and Nirmal districts on Sunday. In the first case, Kotte Aditya (2) drowned in bucket of water when he was playing near his house at Sangvi village in Kubheer mandal of Nirmal district. His parents did not notice him and were shocked to find his body in the bucket. In the second case, Marapa Jangu (20) drowned in an irrigation tank when he was taking a dip in it, at Chandur village in Utnoor of Adilabad district.

