Telangana’s toll plazas witness heavy traffic ahead of Sankranthi

Published: 8:30 pm

Nalgonda/Yadadri-Bhongir: Vehicles have piled up at Panthangi toll plaza in Yadadri-Bhongir district, Korlaphad and Madugulapally toll plaza in Nalgonda district as the people have been heading to their native places to celebrate Sankranthi festival.

The traffic jams at the poll plazas was due to those, who are living in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, heading towards different destinations particularly to Andhra Pradesh State.

As the vehicles en route Vijayawada and Guntur have to cross Panthangi toll plaza, vehicles were seen waiting in more than a km long stretch at the toll plaza in Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Panthangi toll plaza witnessed a rush of vehicles from 5 am to 7 am on Friday and the traffic congestion was eased later. The rush of vehicles at Panthangi toll plaza was increased again after 6 pm on the day. Out of 16 counters at the toll plaza, 12 toll gates were allocated to vehicles going towards Vijayawada and Guntur.

Vehicles queuing up to one km was seen at Mandgulapally toll plaza which is on the road leading to Guntur. Out of eight toll gates, five were allocated for the vehicles going towards Guntur while three toll gates were allocated for the vehicles going towards Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Korlaphad toll plaza, which was located on National Highway 65, long queue of vehicles between 7 am to 8 am on Friday was also witnessed for one km. Though the rush of vehicles was normal during the day time, vehicles were seen waiting in more than one km stretch at Korlaphad toll plaza again after 6 pm.

Keeping in view the rush of vehicles towards Vijayawada, out of 12 toll gates, eight toll gates were allocated for vehicles going towards Vijayawada and four toll gates for vehicles towards Hyderabad.

The rush of vehicles at Guntur toll plaza, which was located on Hyderabad-Warangal Highway in Yadadri-Bhongir district, was quite higher than the normal but there was no traffic congestion.

The authorities at these toll plazas say that the flow of vehicles would further increase by midnight. They were making arrangements to face the situation. Bus depots in the district were also crowded on the festive occasion.