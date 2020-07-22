Telangana top in facilitating bank linkage to SHGs: Errabelli

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad/Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday said that Telangana State had secured the top position in the country in bank linkage for loans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the first quarter. “This was announced by the National Rural Livelihood Mission. We achieved the first position by achieving 17.56 per cent of the target in bank linkage to the SHGs in the first quarter itself,” he said.

Addressing department officials through a video conference from Parvathagiri in Warangal Rural district, Dayakar Rao said that loans totalling Rs 1,521.72 lakhs were given to 1,15,409 SHGs against the target of Rs 8,661.29 lakhs for a total of 3,17,333 SHGs in the State. “As per the figures of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, 17.56 per cent of the targetted financial aid was given to 36.37 per cent of the SHGs in the State,” he added.

“Manipur with 12.11 per cent, Sikkim with 11.69 per cent and Karnataka with 10.39 per cent are in second, third and fourth positions,” he said, adding that other States achieved only single digit percentage in bank linkage to the SHGs. “We achieved this remarkable position under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” he said, adding that women SHGs were working wonderfully even during the period of pandemic particularly in the making of masks. “The SHGs are also playing a vital role in purchasing paddy,” he said, and appreciated the members of the SHGs, bankers and officials for achieving this success.

“Under Stree Nidhi credit cooperative Federation Ltd, the SHG members are successfully running mango, sweet lemon and papaya businesses. They are also operating several cottage and small scale industries. They have proved their mettle in business,” he said. The Minister also appreciated the PR and RD secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other officials.

