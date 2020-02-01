‘Telangana top in livestock sector in country’

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said that initiatives taken up by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have made Telangana State stand top in livestock and dairy sector in the country.

Launching a month-long drive of vaccination of Food and Mouth disease to the cattle and sheep at Raghunathapuram of Rajapet mandal in the district, Srinivas Yadav said that the State government extended sheep to the shepherds on subsidized price under Sheep development scheme. He said that 65,000 cattle have been extending to the beneficiaries on 50 percent subsidized price in an effort to promote dairy farm sector. In addition to this, special focus was laid on improving veterinary services in the State.

Moreover, insurance and veterinary services were extended to the sheep and cattle free of cost. Under Integrated Fisheries Development scheme, fishlings were being supplied to fishermen cooperative societies and, mopeds and TATA Ace vehicles were also given to them for marketing. Stating that it was targeted to cover 84 lakh heads of cattle during FMD vaccination drive, he instructed the official to work with the target of covering of 100 per cent of sheep and cattle under vaccination programme. The district Collectors should also supervise the FMD vaccination drive once in a week.

Reminding that the State government was extending Rs 4 per liter milk as an incentive to the dairy farmers, he has suggested them to sell the milk at government run milk procurement centres. He said that geo-tagging of the sheep and cattle would also be taken up in the State as it would get the complete detail of the animal with the code mentioned in the tag setup to its ear. He has also assured to set up a sheep market and slaughter house in Alair constituency, if the local MLA Gongidi Sunitha took responsibility to find government land for them.

Stating that Yadadri in the district would attract lakhs of devotes across the world after Dussehra festival, he said that the Chief Minister was keen developing Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple as a one of the top Hindu pilgrimage. Director of Animal Husbandry Lakshma Reddy, Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry Sandeep Kumar Sultania, district Collector Anitha Ramachandran and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter