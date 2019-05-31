Telangana: Top official takes stock of Formation Day arrangements

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C Parthasarathi on Friday took stock of the arrangements being made for the State Formation Day celebrations at Public gardens in Hyderabad. Telangana celebrates its State Formation Day on June 2.

Accompanied by L Venkatram Reddy, Director of Horticulture and Sericulture, and Vijay Kumar, Additional Director of Agriculture Department, Parthasarathi inspected the arrangements in the galleries meant for members of the Rythu Samanvaya Samiti and agriculture officials.

In all 740 members of the Rythu Samanvaya Samities will take part in the celebrations. In addition to them, 24 officials of the Agriculture Department from each district will be part of the gathering. Parthasarathi wanted the officials to ensure that the participants are provided with all facilities.

He directed them to arrange the seating district wise and in an alphabetical order. He also discussed with them the arrangements being made for the provision of food for the participants. Parthasarathi said the Public Gardens should be shaped into a centre for conducting practical classes on landscaping and ornamental gardening for students of Konda Lakshman State Horticulture University.