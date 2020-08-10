Telangana tops online audit of GP funds

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Telangana has become the lead State in implementing online auditing of funds utilised by gram panchayats which began on August 3. While many other States are yet to commence the work, the Telangana government is way ahead of others, commencing the first spell of online auditing in 3,830 of the total 12,769 gram panchayats.

Online auditing in at least 20 per cent of the gram panchayats in a State has been mandated by the Centre to release subsequent funds to the respective States as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. To expedite the process across the country, the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj is scheduled to hold a video conference with the Panchayat Raj Secretaries of all the States on August 13.

In a communication to the States, the Under Secretary for Union Panchayat Raj Ministry Tara Chandar said a presentation would be given on the Local Fund Audit (online auditing) by Telangana during the August 13 video conference. The Telangana authorities were instructed to guide their counterparts from other States on effective implementation of online auditing.

During the video conference, the authorities will also discuss the status of submission of prerequisite formats, registration of auditors on AuditOnline, identification of gram panchayats to be audited and preparation of audit plan, among others.

