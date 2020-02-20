Telangana Tourism launches three chopper tourism packages

By | Published: 4:48 pm 6:02 pm

Hyderabad: This Maha Shivaratri, take a helicopter to seek the darshan of Lord Shiva at the historic RajaRajeshwari temple in Vemulawada.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), in association with the Telangana State Aviation Corporation has launched three packages for pilgrims.

Apart from darshan and accommodation, those taking the helicopter rides will have the privilege of an aerial view of the Mid Manair project, said Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud.

The three packages include Vemulawada to Vemulawada (local ride for seven minutes) for Rs.3000, Vemulawada to Vemulawada overflying Mid Manair dam (16 minutes ride) for Rs.5,500 and Hyderabad to Vemulawada and back for Rs.30000 per head, he said while flagging off the service at Begumpet airport here on Thursday.

These heli tourism packages are being operated after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the Tourism department to make all arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims visiting the Rajarajeshwari temple, Vemulawada, he said.

Apart from helicopter rides, Telangana Tourism is also operating special buses to Vemulawada. Package includes darshan and for a one-day trip, adults are charged Rs.550 and children Rs.450.

