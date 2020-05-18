Telangana tracking Covid with accuracy

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Since the first coronavirus case was detected on March 2 in Telangana, the health authorities have conducted 22,842 coronavirus tests till May 14, out of which 1,388 had tested positive.

While many have raised concerns if the number of tests are adequate, the State health officials have said that instead of conducting indiscriminate testing to detect coronavirus positive cases at a huge cost, Telangana has adopted a nuanced approach by deciding to focus on accuracy and precision that will yield more number of positive cases and at the same time costs less.

Senior health officials familiar with the issue told Telangana Today that the stress is on specificity and offering coronavirus tests only for those who really need them. The focus is on accuracy and testing the right coronavirus suspected patient so that the expenditure is less and the detection of cases i.e. the detection rate, is more.

The testing criteria in the State is aimed at providing tests only for persons with symptoms and those who are at high risk contacts, which are as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. Strict adherence to these guidelines appears to have improved the detection rate of coronavirus cases in Telangana.

On an average, in the country, 24 coronavirus diagnostic tests are being done to detect one Covid-19 positive case while health officials here are able to do so in 16 coronavirus tests. Kerala conducts 74 tests to detect on Covid-19 positive case while Andhra Pradesh does a whopping 94 tests to identify a single positive case. The United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) are also testing purely on the basis of suspected cases with coronavirus symptoms, a major reason for their good detection rate. At present, the UK and the US are conducting six tests to identify a Covid-19 positive case.

Excluding the cost for manpower, equipment and operational expenses, it costs Rs 5,000 to conduct a single coronavirus diagnostic test in India.

“If the entire country conducts 1 lakh tests in a day, the expenditure is Rs 50 crore and Rs.1500 crore for 30 days. At this rate, in a year, the country has to incur Rs.18,000 crore at Rs. 5,000 for each test. Can our country afford this type of indiscriminate testing policy? We need to do the testing for those who need them most,” senior health officials said.

Heath officials have also pointed out that ICMR had directed State ‘to avoid indiscriminate testing and reducing panic and optimally utilise the resources of the country’.

