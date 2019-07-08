Telangana: Traditional hunters pose threat to wildlife

By | Published: 1:06 am

Warangal Urban: People from some communities that are traditionally dependent on hunting are posing a threat to wildlife in erstwhile Warangal district.

According to forest officials, the communities include ‘Pittalollu’, ‘Nakkalollu’ and ‘Bala Santhalollu’, which were reportedly involved in poaching of animals and birds, including the endangered ones. They are also hunting monitor lizards, which are protected under Schedule 2 of Part 2 of the 1972 Wildlife Act, which is considered equal to Schedule 1 of the Act.

A group of people were spotted selling a live monitor lizard for Rs 1,200 near Annaram Shareef village in Parvathagiri mandal in the Warangal Rural district by one Shyamsunder of Orugallu Wildlife Society (OWLS) a couple of days ago and brought the issue to the notice of forest officials.

The officials had also registered a case against three of Pattipaka village near Parkal town for selling monitor lizard about 15 days ago, under the Wildlife Act.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Warangal Rural District Forest Officer (DFO) K Purushotham said people of several communities, including some nomadic tribes, were resorting to hunting. “We are trying to educate them about the need to protect wildlife. Whenever they are caught hunting, we are counselling them. But they are again doing so stating that they are traditionally involved in it,” he added. He also said that they would soon arrest those selling the monitor lizard. “The monitor lizard species has almost become an endangered one due to indiscriminate hunting,” he added.