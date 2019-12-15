Telangana: Traffic jam at toll plazas on NH 65 in view of FASTag facility

By | Published: 2:29 pm 2:39 pm

Yadadri Bhongir: Vehicles piled up for more than one kilometre at Panthangi toll plaza in Choutuppal manal in the district in view of FASTag facility coming into force from Sunday.

The vehicles lined up at Panthangi toll plaza on both sides as not many motor vehicle drivers were aware of the new system of automatic payment of toll fee.

With the vehicles not having FASTag moving into the dedicated lanes of vehicles having the tags, there were problems at the lanes. It became a problem to the staff to regulate the traffic flow.

There was also traffic jam at Korlapahad toll plaza in Kethepally mandal in Nalgonda district due to the same reason. Those who don’t have FASTag, were also stopping their vehicles at the special counter set up near Korlapahad toll plaza for issuance of FASTag.

That was also leading to an obstacle for traffic movement on National Highway 65.

