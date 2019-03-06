Telangana: Traffic jam on NH 65 due to astrologer’s prediction

By | Published: 12:25 am

Nalgonda: Traffic came to a halt on National Highway 65 between Chityal and Narketpally in Nalgonda district as more than three lakh people thronged the Sri Venugopala Swamy temple at Gopalayapalle of Narketpally mandal.

The heavy rush is believed to have been caused by the prediction of astrologer Datta Lakshmikantha Sharma of Sri Maruthi Jyothishyalayam through TV channels that five planets would be focused on Sri Venugopala Swamy on March 6, an occurrence that comes once every 86 years as claimed by him. The astrologer has been spreading the message for 20 days that visiting the temple on March 6 would solve financial problems and issues related to education of children.

Devotees from different districts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha started descending on the temple to have darshan of the presiding deity. With large number of people coming to the temple using personal vehicles, engaging taxis and private buses, it created a traffic jam that stretched to three km between Narketpally and Chityal, causing severe inconvenience to others travelling on the National Highway. Slow movement of the vehicles in the stretch continued till late in the evening. The temple authorities, who were taken by surprise, could not manage the heavy flow of vehicles, nor provide basic amenities like drinking water to devotees.

Astrologer fails to turn up

Though flexi banners were set up at the temple saying Datta Lakshmikanth Sharma would perform Nava Naga Datta Yagam at the temple on the day, he failed to turn up. The incident took a political colour since Komatireddy Mohan Reddy, brother of Congress leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Rajagopal Reddy, is the chairman of the temple trust committee. The police grew suspicious and took up investigation, which revealed that realtors were hand-in-glove with the astrologer in pushing up land prices in the area.

Case against astrologer

Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath, along with additional forces, rushed to the place and took up measures to prevent any untoward incident following the huge rush. He said cases would be filed against persons who were responsible for the incident. He appealed to the people not to believe the false campaigns launched by some persons.

Narketpally police have filed cases against Datta Lakshmikantha Sharma under Section 420 and 345. Sri Lakshmanarsimha Swamy temple at Mattapally was witness to a similar situation on June 8 after a pandit, in the course of his discourse in a TV programme, said that visiting the temple on the day would give good results to devotees. Nearly 50,000 devotees visited the temple on the day.