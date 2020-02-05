Telangana: Transferred IAS officers get postings

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued fresh orders giving postings to IAS officers who were transferred, but were not given posting in the recent major reshuffle of IAS officers. Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar who was recently posted as Principal Secretary for Irrigation and Command Area Development , has been placed in full additional charge as the Commissioner of Relief and Rehabilitation, and Land Acquisition.

Accordingly, senior IAS officer Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka has been posted as additional director general of Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development (MCR HRD) Institute. Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi has been appointed as the officer on special duty at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Ahmad Nadeem will take charge as Secretary for Minorities Welfare department, duly relieving Ajay Mishra from full additional charge of the post.

Similarly, GS Panda Das has been posted as Secretary for SC Commission, while Ch Shivalingaiah has been appointed as Deputy Secretary for Agriculture and Cooperation department. Aisha Masrat Khanam has been posted as Deputy Secretary for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.