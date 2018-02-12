Telangana Transport Minister launches Keesara Brahmotsavams

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy launched the annual Brahmotsavams of Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple, Keesara, on Sunday by conducting Ganapathi puja.

Reddy said elaborate arrangements were made at Keesara, Vemulawada, Kaleswaram, Edupayala and other Lord Shiva temples ahead of Maha Sivarathri for the convenience of devotees. Focus was on providing safe drinking water and medical facilities.

For hassle-free transportation, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is operating over 1,500 special buses. Over 800 buses will ply to Srisailam, 308 to Keesaragutta, 200 to Vemulawada and 150 to Edupayala.

Medchal Collector MV Reddy, MLA Sudheer Reddy and others also participated in the programme. The Minister later launched Brahmotsavams events and special stalls, highlighting different government policies and programmes on the temple premises.