Telangana: Treasury office renovation soon

Karimnagar: Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Chairman Koleti Damodar said that construction of police buildings and repair works of treasury offices were taken up in all 33 districts by allocating Rs 25 crore to each district.

Damodar inspected the repair works of district treasury on Sunday. Later speaking to reporters, he said after formation of separate State, Telangana government had taken up the construction of new buildings for Police Department and repair works of various government departments.

The responsibility of repair and construction of new buildings for district treasury, sub-treasury, excise, education, forest and agriculture departments had been accorded to Police Housing Corporation by the State government, he added.

“All the construction works have been taken up in a transparent manner by inviting online tenders. Even Rs 1 lakh worth works has been accorded through online tenders,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the repair works of district treasury, Damodar said works would be completed soon and the required furniture would be arranged by this month end. Ministers would inaugurate the office in the first week of December, he added.

