Telangana: TREIRB extends date till February 26

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for Principal, Degree Colleges (Women) in educational institutions under Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has been extended from February 19 to February 26, Chairman of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB), Hyderabad , Dr. R S Praveen Kumar said.

In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/differently abled categories, the minimum pass percentage in their Post-Graduation is 50 per cent. For further details, please contact the TREI-RB office, contact No. 040-23317140, during all working days from 10 am to 5 pm.

TSPSC certificate verification

The certificate verification for the post of School Assistant-English is scheduled to be held from 10.30 am on February 20 at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Pratibha Bhavan, MJ Road, Nampally.

On the basis of CBRT examinations held from February 24, 2018 to March 4, 2018 for the posts of School Assistant- English, nearly 64 candidates were picked up for certificate verification. For results notification and verification material details visit TSPSC website www.tspsc.gov.in

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .