Telangana: Trial run of Sundilla pumping unit begins

Hyderabad: The process for the trial run of pumping unit no.1 of Sundilla Barrage started on Sunday evening. The wet run of the pumping unit will be completed successfully by Monday night.

Water from the barrage would be conveyed into the Yellampali reservoir in the next 48 hours, according to Engineer-in-Chief of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme N Vekateswarlu.

He said Sundilla barrage as of now was holding some 4.8 tmc of water and the gross storage would touch 5.5 tmc by Monday noon giving the desired cushion level for the pumps to operate.

The water level in the barrage touched 127 metres as against the FRL of 130 metres. After impounding water to the desired level, the mandatory tests would be taken up. It includes water tightness tests aimed at avoiding even micro level seepages, he explained.

He said after building the storage to the desired level, water was let into the fore bay of the barrage on Saturday. Once the water reaches Yellampalli project, it would be routed to Mid-Manair project. He explained that with all the three barrages — Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla — almost full to the brim, the ground water table in the area was considerably recharged.

Farmers are happy to put the dried up bore wells to use once again. In some places, water was seeping out of the bore wells without the use of pumps. He said the inflows into Medigadda barrage were in the order of 8,700 cusecs on Sunday. They were likely to increase consequent to rain in the catchment. The SRSP also received its first inflows of the year following rains in the local catchment. The inflows into the project were in the order of 380 cusecs in the day. The project was holding a gross storage of 5.45 tmc in the day as against 15.93 tmc on the same day last year.

