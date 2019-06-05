Telangana: TRS now eyes ZPP, MPP polls

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Karimnagar: With Telangana Rashtra Samithi sweeping local body polls in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, ZPTC and MPTC candidates have begun campaigning for Zilla Parishad chairmen and Mandal Parishad president posts. Since TRS got the sufficient number of seats to capture ZP chairmen of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagitial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts, there is no need to depend on any other political parties to prove strength.

There is no competition for Peddapalli ZP chairman post since the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already announced the name of former MLA Putta Madhu for the post. So, aspirants are making serious efforts for remaining Karimnagar, Jagitial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. Out of 13 ZPTCs, TRS got 11 seats while Congress won remaining two. The name of chairperson for Rajanna-Sircilla has almost finalised. Konaraopet ZPTC, Nyalakonda Aruna will be elected officially since ZP is reserved for women.

TRS won a total of 15 ZPTC seats in Karimangar district. Two women were competing for Karimangar Zilla Parishad which was reserved for Scheduled Caste women. Kanumalla Vijaya and Macherla Soujanya, who elected as ZPTCs from Illanthakunta and Choppadandi respectively, are competing for chairperson post. There are more chances for Vijaya who hails from Health Minister Etela Rajender’s Huzurabad constituency. Moreover, she earlier worked as Jammikunta ZPTC.

Similarly, two candidates are also competing for Jagitial ZP seat which is allocated for BC general category. ZPTCs Badineni Rjender (Buggaram) and Darisetti Lavanya (Korutla) are making serious efforts for the post. TRS secured 17 ZPTCs as against 18 in the district.

Officials told to make arrangements for polls

Nalgonda: The District Elections Officer and District Collector Gaurav Uppal on Wednesday informed that election process of Mandal Parishad Presidents and Zilla Parishad Chairmen would be completed with the conduct of special MPP and ZP meetings scheduled on June 7 and 8 respectively. The voting for the election will be done by show of hands.

Stating that the recognised political parties can issue whip to their affiliated MPTCs, he made it clear that the MPTCs, who would violate whip, would lose their post. Though MPs, MLAs, MLCs were invited for the special meeting as ex-officio members, they would not have voting right in the election of MPPs and ZP Chairmen. Similarly, election of ZP Chairman of Nalgonda would be completed by conducting special ZP meeting on June 8.

He also instructed the officials to complete arrangements for the elections of MPPs and ZP Chairman. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Veerabrahma Chary, District Panchayat Officer Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Project Director of Housing Raj Kumar and others were also present.