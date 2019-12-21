Telangana truly secular: KCR

By | Published: 1:06 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Telangana is the true example of a secular State with the State government celebrating major festivals of all faiths without any differentiation based on religion, caste or region, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

India was a Rangbi Rangi (colourful) nation of different religions and beliefs, celebrating all festivals together, he said at a Christmas feast organised by the State government at LB Stadium on Friday evening.

“If you have tolerance and love towards fellow human beings, there cannot be a better place in the world. Telangana is setting an example for others by moving in this direction and implementing various welfare schemes with the sole aim of serving the poor and the needy,” he said.

After overcoming several hurdles, the State government could now implement various welfare schemes for the people of the State. Besides succeeding in supplying uninterrupted and quality power to all sectors, the State government was gearing up to supply drinking water to all households under Mission Bhagiratha, he said.

“The completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme within a short span of three-four years has been the greatest achievement. We will be able to cultivate about 70-75 lakh acres under the single project,” he added.

When Archbishop Thumma Bala sought his appointment to discuss issues pertaining to the Christian community, the Chief Minister readily agreed to convene a meeting in the next a couple of weeks. He said the State government was addressing different issues in a phased manner and was committed to welfare for all without differentiating based on religion or caste.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao extended Christmas and New Year greetings to people of the State. He also distributed awards to eminent Christians and Christian institutions for their services to the society.

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar, Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Koppula Eshwar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, A Indra Karan Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, TRS secretary general and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao, legislators and officials were present. Bishops, pastors and members of the Christian community attended the Christmas feast on a large scale.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter