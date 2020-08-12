Telangana: TSPSC postpones departmental examinations

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday postponed departmental examinations for the May 2020 session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A revised date of conduct of examinations will be announced later, the TSPSC said. For details and other necessary information, the candidates have been instructed to follow the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .