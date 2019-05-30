Telangana: TSPSC releases candidates list

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday released a list of provisionally selected candidates for verification of certificates for recruitment to various posts in the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited.

The posts included Field Assistant, Assistant Dairy Manager/Manager Grade-II and Assistant Qualify Control Officer, Field Supervisor and Processing Supervisor, Lab Assistant, Boiler Operator Grade-II, Plant Operator, Marketing Assistant and Supervisor (Marketing).

The candidates were selected on basis of the main examination, which was held between December 13 to 17 last year.

The TSPSC said day wise schedule and venue for the verification of certificates will be announced later and the list of provisionally selected candidates is made available on the website www.tspsc.gov.in.

Certificate verification on June 7

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct verification of certificates for recruitment to the posts of Sanitary Inspector, and Health Assistants in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department on June 7 and 10 respectively.

The certificate verification will be held at TSPSC’s office from 10 am. More details can be obtained from the website www.tspsc.gov.in.

