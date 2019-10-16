Telangana: TSSPDCL to fill 3,025 posts soon

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited has announced that it will soon initiate the process of recruiting a total of 3,025 personnel in the categories of junior personnel officers (JPOs), junior assistant-cum-computer operator (JACOs) and junior linemen (JLs). While 25 JPO vacancies are to be filled, the number of JACOs to be recruited is 500 along with 2,500 junior linemen.

According to SPDCL, application fee can be paid beginning October 30 for the post of junior personnel officers, and from October 21 for the other two posts. The last dates for payment of fee and submission of application forms have been scheduled as November 20 and November 10 respectively.

The decision to recruit personnel for these posts was announced earlier with SPDCL saying details of the dates and procedures would be released later. On Wednesday, the power utility released details including the application deadlines, exam dates and age limit for the posts among other details.

It said candidates aged between 18 and 34 years can apply for junior personnel officer and junior assistant-cum-computer operator positions while the age for applicants for junior linemen positions has been announced as 18 to 35 years. The exams for junior personnel officer and junior linemen will be held on December 15 while the exam for junior assistant-cum-computer operator will be held on December 22.

Detailed information on the positions, requirements and qualifications and relevant dates along with application form and fee details can be accessed at http://tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in SPDCL said on Wednesday.

