Telangana: TSWREIS introduces ‘Drop Everything And Read’

Hyderabad: Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) is the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society’s new mantra for the students, who will now have to stop whatever they are doing and read for 20 minutes on hearing a long bell during school hours.

The time should be utilized for reading something other than textbooks, like newspapers, novels or magazines among others. The DEAR concept is not just for students but also for all teachers, principals and non-teaching staff working in Telangana Social Welfare Residential schools. The discretion to ring the long bell will lie with the principal of the concerned school and the concept will be put in place from the next academic year in all the schools affiliated to the society.

“The idea is to inculcate a reading culture among students studying in social welfare schools. Students can pick up any book from the library and start reading it once they hear the long bell,” a senior Society official told Telangana Today.

This apart, the Society has decided to provide life skills to students from June 12 when the schools re-open after summer vacation. Through ‘School Garage’, students of social residential schools will be taught basic skills in stitching, plumbing, clay moulding, beauty care, wood and electrical works among others. These skills will not be taught by teachers, but by local people who are in the respective professions. The new concept will be implemented for from the next academic year.

“Students need not wait for the plumber or electrician to fix an issue. They will be taught some basic skills in the school garage. Using these skills, students can resolve issues they face in their day-to-day life,” an official said.

Further, in order to build strong bonding between teachers and students and among the students, the society has come up with another unique concept called ‘Circle Time’. Students will be given a platform to share their experiences and feelings during the programme, which will also begin from the next academic year.

“Students will be made to sit in a circle and they can share anything with their teachers or classmates. This helps students to create a strong bonding with the teachers and also among themselves. Teachers will also come to know about the problems students face,” an official said.

The society will also be implementing a student exchange programme. Some select students will be sent to the best schools within the society to learn the best practices and replicate the same in their respective schools.

