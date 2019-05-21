Telangana: TSWREIS to release results for Inter admission

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) will release the results for entrance examination conducted for admissions into intermediate first year on May 27.

Likewise entrance test results for admissions into 24 Centres of Excellences (CoE) will be announced at 5 pm on May 23.

The Society on Tuesday said successful candidates in the entrance test have to report at the respective college along with certificates for admissions by May 31.

Details of students who were selected for intermediate admissions in Social Welfare College (Boys), Gowlidoddi, Social Welfare College (Girls), CoE Karimnagar have been made available on the website www.tswreis.in.

The last date for admission is May 25, it said.

