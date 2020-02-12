Telangana: Tupakula Gudem barrage to be named Sammakka barrage

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to name Tupakula Gudem barrage being constructed on river Godavari as Sammakka barrage after the great Adivasi warrior and Goddess of forest.

The Chief Minister instructed the Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao to issue a Government Order naming Tupakula Gudem barrage as Sammakka barrage on Wednesday. The development in the State has been made possible and was happening as planned only with the blessings of the three crore goddesses, he said, adding that with the completion of irrigation projects, hitherto barren lands were now getting Godavari waters from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Many barrages and reservoirs have been named after different goddesses, he observed.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who will be visiting Kaleshwaram project on Thursday, had a pre-visit review meeting with officials concerned at Pragati Bhavan here. “As desired, Kaleshwaram project is filled with water. Barrages are brimming and from the next monsoon, the water inflow will increase. From Pranahita to Lakshmi barrage, flood waters need to be lifted from time to time and diverted to respective canals. Irrigation department needs to be alert from now onwards and all arrangements should be completed in this regard,” he said, and suggested that the work to achieve this task should be divided among the departments concerned.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Farmers Coordination Committee Chairman and MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy, Chief Advisor to government Rajiv Sarma, Secretary to Chief Minister Smita Sabarwal, OSD to the Chief Minister Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Irrigation Engineer in Chief Muralidhar Rao and others were present at the review meeting.

Chandrashekhar Rao will be leaving for Karimnagar on Wednesday evening and stay overnight at his Teegalaguttapally residence. On Thursday, the Chief Minister will heli-hop to various project sites beginning with a visit to Kaleshwaram temple where he will offer prayers to Sri Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy. He will return to Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

