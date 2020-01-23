Telangana: TV9 reporter killed and another suffers injuries in road accident

By | Published: 10:15 am

Mulugu: A reporter of the popular Telugu news channel TV9 was killed and another person was injured in a road accident in Eturunagaram town in the early hours of Thursday.

The journalist was identified as Ganji Damodar of TV9. The accident took place at Chinna Boinapally village in Eturnagaram mandal in the district. The car in which they were going to Eturunagaram from Hanamkonda.

The injured, who was identified as Sayyad Ismail of Nuguru Venkatapuram , has been shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal as he fractured his leg. Damodar is survived by wife and two children. Eturunagaram police are investigating the case.