Telangana: Twelve police officials transferred in a reshuffle

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Mancherial: Twelve police officials including circle inspectors working in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad were transferred in a reshuffle in the Police Department. An order to this effect was issued by North Zone Inspector General of Police Y Nagi Reddy on Saturday evening.

K Vinod, working at Utnoor was transferred and was attached to DIG Karimnagar; while Akula Ashok (Khanapur) was replaced by VV Ramana Murthy, working in Rebbena circle. P Mallaiah, who was inspector of Asifabad police station, was attached to DIG Karimnagar. V Venugopal of Wankhid and K Ramchandar Rao in Mandmarri were also attached to DIG Karimnagar. A Mahesh, inspector Mancherial town, was posted as Inspector of Mandamarri.

G Jayaram, Boath Inspector, was posted as Khanapur Inspector, replacing Ashok. S Vasudeva Rao working with Cyber Crime Mancherial was transferred to Bhupalpally circle. G Ramesh (Traffic police station Mancherial) was transferred to Ramagundam Traffic PS-I, B Narayana from Srirampur was posted as Inspector of Luxettipet circle. Nagapuri Srinivas of Luxettipet was attached to DIG Karimnagar.