Telangana: Two boys drown in agriculture well in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:12 pm

Mancherial: In a tragic instance, two boys drowned in a large agricultural well when they tried to swim in it on the outskirts of Rechini village in Thandur mandal on Thursday evening. The incident came to light on Friday. The bodies were fished out.

Tandur sub-inspector K Sekhar Reddy said that the deceased were Muriki Tirumal (15) and his cousin brother Mahesh (8). Tirumal, a Class IX student was son of Rajanna, while Mahesh was grade VI student, was the son Shankar. Both Rajanna and Shankar were siblings.

Tirumal and Mahesh met watery grave in the agriculture well; they were supposedly attempting to swim in it for fun though they were not acquainted with swimming. They were assigned to look after the lambs of their parents at the time of the mishap. Parents grew suspicion when the two boys did not return home till late evening. They found the bodies in the well at midnight.

The agriculture well was dug in a farmer’s field a few weeks back. It was filled with rainwater. The boys, who were unaware of the depth, ventured to swim in it and drowned, a local said. A pale of gloom descended over the two families following the deaths of two kids.

Based on a complaint received from Shankar, a case of suspicious death was registered. Investigations were taken up. Post-mortem of the bodies was held at Bellampalli government hospital.

Fourth incident

On May 16 last, Kunche Ramcharan (11) and Radandi Sampath (15), drowned in a stream, attempting to swim in it along with their friends at Madavelli village in Kannepalli mandal. Dummani Harshit (8), and his cousin brother Motapalukula Sunny (9), drowned at Kannepalli village in Dandepalli mandal on May 9.

Three year old Pujari Rishwanth drowned in a pit meant for a septic tank of toilet when he was playing in his backyard at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal on May 30.